EDF to bring Sassuolo duo to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Eusebio Di Francesco will bring players from current club Sassuolo to Roma should he be appointed Coach.

After various media outlets have suggested that the former Giallorossi player is about to be appointed by the capital club, Leggo reports that there will be two new arrivals from Reggio Emilia.

One of the duo is Lorenzo Pellegrini, who arrived with the Neroverdi from Roma in 2015 for €1.25m. The 20-year-old has a buyback clause in his contract, meaning that he can return to the club for a set fee of €10m.

The second is long-time Roma target Gregoire Defrel, who would reportedly cost the Giallorossi in the region of €15m. The Frenchman also arrived in 2015 from Cesena, and has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 22 Serie A starts this term.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more