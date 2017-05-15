Atletico Madrid in for Suso

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in a move for Milan attacking midfielder Suso this summer.

The 23-year-old is in the middle of discussions over a contract renewal, with the Rossoneri reportedly prioritising the extension of a current agreement that expires in 2019.

With an offer said to comprise of a €1m-€2.5m increase on the Spaniard’s current wage until 2021, Milan are still awaiting a decision from the player.

According to Tuttosport, scouts from the La Liga side were present to watch the winger’s performance in Milan’s previous two encounters, and met with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli last Monday.

Earlier reports had linked the player to Napoli, should contract talks indeed break down.

Suso arrived from Liverpool in January 2015 and joined Genoa on loan a year later. This season however, the Spaniard has showed a dramatic increase in form, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists, a career-high total.

