De Sciglio injury doubt

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio is reportedly an injury doubt for Milan’s forthcoming match with Bologna, after suffering a problem during Saturday’s match with Atalanta.

The full-back was replaced in the 90th minute by Leonel Vangioni during the 1-1 draw with La Dea.

Now, Tuttosport suggests that the 24-year-old is suffering with a hamstring problem and may not be available for selection by Coach Vincenzo Montella as the Rossoneri continue their push for Europa League qualification.

The newspaper suggests that club medical staff will evaluate the player over the coming hours, with official announcements over his condition to follow.



Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more