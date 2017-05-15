Ranieri: 'Pioli can delight Florence'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri believes that former Inter boss Stefano Pioli 'can bring delight to Florence'.

Reports indicate that the Coach has been offered a two-year deal by Fiorentina to replace the departing Paulo Sousa.

Ranieri was in charge at the Tuscan club when Pioli was there as a player, with the latter one of the group that stayed when the club spent one season in Serie B.

"How can I forget Stefano? He’s a terrific guy you can always trust and would never betray him," the former Leicester boss told Corriere Fiorentino. "It’s a matter of feelings.

"And so it was for two seasons, even in the hardest moments of which there were quite a few. I’m always fond of my players, especially ones like Stefano.

"I know what it means to be Coach of Fiorentina, it’s a continuous emotion, you can never relax, stresses come anywhere and everywhere, but it is something wonderful that I would recommend to anyone doing our job.

"The Viola fans are unique, they stop you in the street, in bars, advise you of formations and always want the best from you.

"If he can bring delight to Florence? I really think so. I think Stefano is a great connoisseur of football, he’s very organised and has the right experience.

"There are still bad feelings for how he was treated at Inter. He did not deserve the sack."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more