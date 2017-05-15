NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Ranieri: 'Never say never to Fiorentina'
By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina boss Claudio Ranieri reveals he'd 'never say never' to a return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The veteran Coach was at the club from 1993 to 1997, and managed their promotion back from Serie B alongside winning two trophies with the likes of Gabriel Batistuta and Manuel Rui Costa in the side.

Also part of that team was Stefano Pioli, who Ranieri thinks would be a good choice to replace Paulo Sousa, but the former Leicester City man refused to rule out a second spell in charge himself.

"Would I return to the Viola? I have not received any contact from them, but as they say in these cases: never say never," Ranieri told Corriere Fiorentino.

"Fiorentina have remained in my heart, everyone knows that.

"It’s not as if proof were needed, but when I recently returned to Florence with the team that won the Coppa Italia and the Supercup I realised once again how much the Florentines wish me well and I was emotional."

