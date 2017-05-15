Gasp: 'I never think about Juve rumours'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini dismissed any links with becoming Juventus Coach in the future, insisting 'I never think about it anymore'.

The 59-year-old has signed a new three-year deal with Atalanta, and insists the Europa League will be the priority after earning qualification with his band of youngsters this season.

"I have brought players into the first team that were born in 1999," Gasp told Radio Anch'io Sport. "But it will be hard in the next 2-3 years to have any more new youngsters in the first team.

"There is an important group of players that will also go into Serie B to gain experience, as did [Mattia] Caldara, [Roberto] Gagliardini and [Andrea] Petagna.

"It is not enough to simply take them from the youth system to the first team but our setup has great players that will come through annually.

"The start to the season? It was difficult because perhaps there was an exaggerated expectation. Before the match with Napoli we had six points in six games and were looking for our identity in the league.

"It took a bit of adaptation but found so much strength in young players who could we could already see had potential in training.

"Never could have I imagined such a fantastic evolution from these youngsters in such a short time."

The ex-Inter boss also commented on problems at his former side, with Atalanta above them in the table.

"Crisis at Inter? At one point it looked like they might get in the Champions League. There is an environment there meaning that for several years they have not produced the best results.

"Becoming Juventus Coach? This rumour has accompanied me through my career, even creating difficulties for me because when you're labeled in a certain way then it gives you problems.

"Now I do not think about it anymore and I want to say I'm very happy here at Atalanta.

