Gandini: 'Zero Totti controversy'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Umberto Gandini insists there is 'zero controversy' between the club and Francesco Totti.

The 40-year-old was brought on in the final minutes of the Giallorossi's 3-1 win over Juventus on Sunday evening, and appeared to walk straight down the tunnel on the final whistle without celebrating with teammates.

"It was a fantastic evening, showing what we are capable of in terms of the excellent technical work from the staff and the team," Gandini told Radio Anch'io Sport. "We were waiting for the return leg of this match that certifies us in second place with two games to play.

"It’s hard to think big, but it is the culmination of the season.

"We missed a week in season: we came out well from the game with Inter, then the three games lost in a row affected everything. There’s two games left, we could do more, but are happy with the work done."

Thoughts then turned to constant speculation over captain Francesco Totti.

"Yesterday he celebrated with his teammates, he was happy: you have to understand that it is a difficult time for him.

"With great serenity and great affection, he will have a new career in Rome, we will be at his side.

"For the match against Genoa there will be an extraordinary public setting, one that absolute champion such as Francesco deserves.

"If he has had other offers? Honestly I'm not in his head and I do not know about things like that. I’d like to emphasise the great affection he has for this club and that all the city has for him, now that he is heading towards a defining moment in his career.

"Francesco is behaving as he always has: as a great professional, he is making himself available to the Coach. Zero controversy."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more