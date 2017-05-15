Gandini: 'Roma Coach? Nothing decided'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Umberto Gandini insists 'all hypotheses are open' regarding who will be the new boss next season.

Reports have linked former Giallorossi player Eusebio Di Francesco with the hotseat for next term, but current Coach Luciano Spalletti has not been excluded.

"Future Roma boss?All hypotheses are open," the executive told Radio Anch'io Sport. "We agreed with the Coach – who should be applauded – to sit down at a table to decide the future.

"Our intention is to keep him, but he may want to travel along other roads. Alternatives? Of course we are thinking about it, we are not accustomed to being unprepared.

"An Italian Coach better than a foreign one? That’s open to debate. Surely the Italian school is of the highest level: [Carlo] Ancelotti [Antonio] Conte [Claudio] Ranieri... it depends on the circumstances.

"If a Coach puts himself at risk in the tactical context of Italian football he can do well. History shows that few foreign coaches have done well in the Italian league and the few who have done so have played here, such as [Nils] Liedholm."

