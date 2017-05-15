NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Antognoni gives Kalinic hint
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Vice President Giancarlo Antognoni hinted that striker Nikola Kalinic could be sold this summer as 'sacrifices must be made'.

The legendary former number 10 was arriving at the Premio Giacinto Facchetti in Milan, an awards ceremony hosted by Gazzetta dello Sport giving recognition to a football personality for their honesty, fair-play, and sportsmanship.

"Will Kalinic leave this summer? Fiorentina want to build a team that maintains the ranking of league positions obtained in recent years," Antognoni told reporters who were present. "So it’s only normal that there will probably have to be some sacrifices made..

"He’s certainly a great striker, but it is not only Milan who seek him."

