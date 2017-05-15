Tagliavento for Coppa Italia final

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Tagliavento has been assigned to officiate the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Lazio.

The match kicks off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday evening.

Alessandro Costanzo and Gianluca Cariolato will be the assistant referees, with the team completed with fourth official Davide Massa.

Tagliavento is yet to preside over Lazio this term, but did take charge of Juventus’ 2-1 defeat to Inter back in September and their 1-0 win over Sampdoria in March.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more