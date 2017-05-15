Monchi: Roma waiting on Totti

By Football Italia staff

Monchi has clarified that Roma “will wait” for Francesco Totti to decide on taking up a role upstairs and asserted Luciano Spalletti is his “ideal Coach”.

Monchi had previously stated that Totti would retire at the end of the season, before becoming a director at Roma, but the sporting director has backtracked on his initial claim.

“Francesco’s future potential is so great that we hope to use him because he knows Roma better than anyone else and for me, as a newcomer, he’d be a great teacher to learn everything from in as short time as possible,” he told BeIN Sports USA.

“We’ll wait for him to make a decision, he asked us to focus on [Roma’s] last games and reminded us how the good of Rome was more important than all of us.”

Luciano Spalletti’s future also remains up in the air, with the Coach yet to commit beyond this summer, but Monchi made it clear he wanted the 58-year-old to stay put.

“My ideal Coach would be Spalletti because that’s who I’ve worked with since I came here, and I want to continue with him. I’m excited to work with Luciano,” added the former Sevilla man.

“Now that we’re in touch every day, he’s made a great impression on me and we’ll see how it goes. Of course, it’s a situation that’s pending.

“We’ll work silently to look for other options if Luciano doesn’t want to continue his relationship [with the club].”

