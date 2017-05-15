Moratti: Pioli sacking obvious

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Moratti has backed Inter’s “obvious” decision to sack Stefano Pioli as the Nerazzurri have “a psychological problem and there’s nothing we can do”.

Inter pulled the plug on Pioli after a run of five defeats in seven games, but Moratti maintained it was “pointless” to keep the Coach on, despite a 2-1 loss to Sassuolo in the Beneamata’s first match without the former Lazio boss.

“Right now, we’re all disappointed, but we have to look forward and work to do better,” the club’s ex-President told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There’s little to comment on, it’s a psychological problem. There’s nothing we can do [specifically].

“In these cases, you can only look for where the light is and convince on the pitch, without thinking about the future too much.

“Sabatini? He’ll be assessed. Everyone has their own way of managing a club.

“These new shareholders are trying to build something. They haven’t been lucky, but the group and its people are very serious. You have to trust them.

“Gabriele Oriali? You can’t give too much power to the people that come in.

“Tthey are part of a puzzle, in which the most important person is the Coach.

“Conte or Simeone? I’m not demanding anyone in particular, I just hope the players will respond, whoever the Coach is.

“They’re good Coaches and they have the same character as Pioli, so it depends very much on the players, the group, the spirit, the sincerity they’ll put in and the environment [the new Coach] will find.

“Juve matching Inter’s treble? It’s normal that there may be other teams that can do the same thing, but it’s clear that everyone defends their own [achievements].

“Pioli? I found his sacking quite normal. It was also pointless for him to stay. It was a decision that didn’t set the example of a Coach staying after he hadn’t won in seven games.

“I found it a fairly obvious decision, with respect to Pioli, and one that gave an idea of ​​which players were behind the Coach. The answer was given yesterday.”

