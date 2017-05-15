Cairo: Toro already on holiday

By Football Italia staff

Urbano Cairo slammed Torino for already being “on holiday” after they were thrashed 5-0 by Napoli but assured star striker Andrea Belotti “is happy to stay”.

Torino conceded five goals against Napoli for the second time this season, in what was their biggest defeat of the campaign, while Belotti extended his barren patch to four games.

“Yesterday I didn’t see Torino on the pitch. The players were on holiday,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“After our beautiful game against Juve, I didn’t expect such a performance. I’m angry and sorry, as is Mihajlovic.

“Napoli have very good players and were motivated, but Toro at home must give more. You can’t do things so badly.

“Belotti? We haven’t received any special offers for him, but there were many people who came to see him.

“Right now, Belotti isn’t at his best. He’s tired and he’s had a long season.

“We intend to keep him, he’s an important player for us and I think he’s happy to stay too, unless he tells me things that he hadn’t told me before. I don’t think that’ll be the case.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more