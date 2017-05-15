Gabbiadini: I miss Italy, but…

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini admits he misses Italy but is enjoying playing alongside his “extraordinary” Southampton teammates as “the World Cup is my objective”.

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli in January and scored six goals in his first four games for the Saints, including two in the League Cup Final defeat to Manchester United, although the striker has not netted since the end of February.

“England? Well, my teammates are extraordinary and the place is quiet. The Southampton fans let you live well,” he told Radio Onda Libera.

“What I miss? "My home. There’s the distance, but it’s also true that distances have disappeared in so many ways.

“English football? It’s just as I expected. There’s serenity. For them, football is to be ‘enjoyed’, as they say.

“For an attacker, there are more opportunities. Maybe it’s a bit more difficult for defenders.

“Does it change the way I train and play as an Italian striker? It depends on the Coach, but certainly you think more about intensity than tactics.

“Conte? He did really extraordinary things with a touch that you could see clearly. He’s done a great job, rewarded with the title.

“The League Cup final? I regret having lost a final after giving everything, with some unlucky incidents like [hitting] the woodwork and my unfairly-disallowed goal.

“Still, it was exciting to play at Wembley, in front of 90,000 fans. Mourinho’s words made me happy.

“The World Cup with Italy? I was lucky enough to play at the European Under-21 Championship and now I have the objective of going to Russia with the national team.

“I must Ventura, who always kept me in mind, even when I played little at Napoli. He called me and I've always been trying to repay his faith.

“Juve’s Treble? Yes, they’re well organised and they’re the champions. They lost to Roma, who played well in front of a full house and are still second. The Bianconeri still have two games to win the Scudetto.

“The best striker in Serie A? There are different ones. I played with Higuain and Mertens, both of whom I thought were very good. They have great qualities, being different from each other.

“My favourite Juve player? "I like Mandzukic, who makes himself available and is something precious, although without scoring too many goals. Without him, Juve lose something.”

