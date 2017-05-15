Lavezzi sorry for slant-eyed pose

By Football Italia staff

Former Napoli star Ezequiel Lavezzi has apologised for making a “discriminatory” pose in promotional pictures for Hebei China Fortune.

Lavezzi was photographed pulling the corner of his eyes in pictures taken for Hebei, which BBC News reports has caused “huge offence” in China, despite the club describing them as “light-hearted” and “wacky”.

“This is an extremely abominable gesture that discriminates against Chinese people. Get him out of here!,” the outlet quotes one person as writing on social media platform Weibo.

“I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people,” said the forward in a statement.

“I’m very happy to be here as part of the Hebei club. I have had great time here with my team mates and it has been a great journey.

“Every Chinese person around me is friendly and I love my life here. I deeply apologise if this photo has offended the Chinese public and fans. I will be more careful in the future.”

Lavezzi joined the Chinese Super League side from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and will reportedly earn £798,000 a week over two years.

The Argentine is best known to Italian audiences for his five-year spell at Napoli, where he scored 48 goals in 188 appearances and won the Coppa Italia in 2012.

