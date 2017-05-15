Lippi: Totti didn’t mention retiring

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy CT Marcello Lippi claims “I spoke to Francesco Totti about 10 days ago and he didn’t tell me that he was retiring.”

Lippi and Totti both won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, and despite the Coach failing to prise the Roma icon out of international retirement in his second spell managing the Azzurri, the pair remain close.

“I spoke to Francesco about 10 days ago and he didn’t tell me that he was retiring,” the China boss told Gr Parlamento.

“Everyone says he’ll stop, but this sentence hasn’t come out of his mouth yet.

“When it comes to a champion, the symbol of a city like him, there mustn’t be anyone else to say that he’s retiring.”

His remarks come after Giallorossi sporting director Monchi and President James Pallotta suggested the No 10 would hang up his boots at the end of the season and become a club director, although the player himself has yet to comment.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more