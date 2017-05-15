Arsenal set to sign Kolasinac

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have reportedly beaten Juventus and Milan in the race to sign Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

Kolasinac had long been linked with the two sides, but Sky Sports claims the Bosnian has agreed to join Arsenal on July 1, a day after his Schalke contract expires.

Sky Sports News HQ’s tweet to report the deal was also greeted with a thumbs-up and wink by Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

