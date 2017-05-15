NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Arsenal set to sign Kolasinac
By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have reportedly beaten Juventus and Milan in the race to sign Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

Kolasinac had long been linked with the two sides, but Sky Sports claims the Bosnian has agreed to join Arsenal on July 1, a day after his Schalke contract expires.

Sky Sports News HQ’s tweet to report the deal was also greeted with a thumbs-up and wink by Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies