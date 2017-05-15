‘Crotone want to ruin Juve party’

By Football Italia staff

Crotone President Raffaele Vrenna says his club “hope to ruin Juventus’ Scudetto party” when the two sides meet this weekend.

Having looked doomed for most of the season, five wins in their last seven games have propelled Crotone to within one point of safety, although standing in their way on Sunday are Juve, who can clinch the title with at least a point.

“I was hoping that Juve drew in Rome because we might have faced them with less stimuli, even though the Bianconeri never give anything to anyone,” Vrenna told Sport Mediaset.

“We’ll be in Turin, aware that we’re facing a super team: we hope to ruin the Scudetto party.

“Unfortunately, at the start of the season, the team paid for their bit of inexperience and also suffered at the hands of some poor refereeing decisions.

“But now we don’t have to worry about that. We just have to give our all in the last two games and focus on ourselves, without looking at the others.

“There are six points to be won and there are no certainties. Football is changing, now all the teams play their opponents head-on, as shown by Palermo and Cagliari’s wins [at the weekend].

“We’re in a great run of form, both technically and physically, and we’ll go there to play them.

“I believe in our survival so much and there are all the conditions for us to stay up because a possible defeat to Juve wouldn’t be decisive.”

