Agent drops Lapadula hint

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Lapadula’s agent has hinted that the striker will only stay at Milan if he is “considered important” by the club.

Lapadula has scored six goals in only 13 starts’ worth of appearances for Milan this season, his first since joining from Pescara, but Alessandro Moggi warned the Rossoneri not to waste his client’s time.

“At the end of the season, we’ll talk to the club and see what the best course of action is and if the player is considered important for Milan’s project,” the representative told Premium Sport.

“Gianluca is feeling well in Rossonero and wants to stay, so we’ll see.”

