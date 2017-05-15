Pep hails ‘top, top’ Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Milan and Italy prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma “is a top, top goalkeeper” with “huge skill”.

Reports in England on Monday linked Donnarumma with a £30m switch to City, who are likely to be in the market for a new No 1 this summer, with Torino loanee Joe Hart unlikely to return and Claudio Bravo failing to convince.

“Donnarumma is a top, top goalkeeper, definitely,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich Coach said at a Press conference for Tuesday’s match against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

“He’s big, he has huge skill for 18 years old.”

The Italian Press, however, claims Milan are set to open talks with the teenager’s agent, Mino Raiola, over a new contract.

