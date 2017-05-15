Official: Piccini joins Sporting CP

By Football Italia staff

Italian defender Cristiano Piccini has left Real Betis to join Sporting CP for a reported €3m.

Piccini has signed a five-year contract with Sporting and becomes their second signing for next season after centre-back Andre Pinto.

Fiorentina had a buyback option for the right-back, but they have instead settled for part of the fee paid by the Portuguese side, while Betis have also retained a cut of the player’s future sale.

Piccini spent three years at Benito Villamarin, helping Los Verdiblancos back into La Liga in his first season and making 58 appearances in total.

However, a mix of injuries, poor form and the emergence of Rafa Navarro limited the 24-year-old’s impact in 2016-17.

He joins ex-Inter and Atalanta wingback Ezequiel Schelotto at Sporting, who previously had Alberto Aquilani on their books.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more