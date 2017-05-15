Season over for De Sciglio

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio will miss Milan’s final two games of the season after suffering a thigh injury against Atalanta on Saturday.

De Sciglio managed 90 minutes of Milan’s 1- 1 draw with Atalanta, but a medical report on the Rossoneri’s official website confirmed the wingback was facing at least two weeks out.

It read: “Milan announce that Mattia De Sciglio has undergone medical examinations today, which showed an injury to the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh. The player will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Sky Sport Italia reports the Italy international may have played his last match for the Diavolo, amidst speculation that he could join Juventus this summer.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more