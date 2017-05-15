NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Season over for De Sciglio
By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio will miss Milan’s final two games of the season after suffering a thigh injury against Atalanta on Saturday.

De Sciglio managed 90 minutes of Milan’s 1- 1 draw with Atalanta, but a medical report on the Rossoneri’s official website confirmed the wingback was facing at least two weeks out.

It read: “Milan announce that Mattia De Sciglio has undergone medical examinations today, which showed an injury to the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh. The player will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Sky Sport Italia reports the Italy international may have played his last match for the Diavolo, amidst speculation that he could join Juventus this summer.

