Florenzi: I feel much better

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi assures “I feel much better” as he recovers from a second ACL tear and claims Italian football “can learn so much from Americans”.

Florenzi damaged the cruciate ligaments in his left knee a second time back in February, ruling him out until the autumn, but that did not stop the right-sider expressing positivity about his and Roma’s prospects.

“I feel much better, but I’ll be playing again once I’m okay to do so,” he said at an expo on Monday, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

“We won an important game yesterday, [the media] thought we were finished after Napoli’s win, but we beat Juventus with great ardour. There were so many players who wanted to tell them [otherwise].

“Scudetto? As long as mathematics doesn’t condemn us ... In my opinion, however, our objective is the second place. We must aim for this.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in the second half of the season, but yesterday counts for nothing if we’re not ruthless against Chievo and Genoa.

“American Presidents in Italian Football? I think there must be the right mix because we can learn so much from Americans, especially in our approach to football.

“Pallotta has brought over technology and adapted to the Italian game. We also have Italians that are doing very well, so we’re doing well in this sense.

“Foreign Coach? I had Garcia for two years, but I was fine with him. He had a translator, but he adapted right away.”

