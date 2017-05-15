NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Mandzukic doubtful for Coppa final
By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic is a doubt for the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17 as Juventus confirm the striker has a problem in his lower back.

Mandzukic took a blow to his spinal region during Juve’s 3-1 defeat to Roma on Sunday and left the Bianconeri down to 10 men for a few minutes, before coming back on visibly pained.

“Mario Mandzukic last night suffered blunt trauma in his lower-back region and will be re-evaluated tomorrow,” read a statement on the Old Ladyi’s official website.

The 30-year-old has become a key player for Juve this season, taking ownership of the left wing in their 4-2-3-1 system.

