Watford & Fiorentina eye Valdifiori?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina and Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are reportedly in a transfer tug-of-war for Torino midfielder Mirko Valdifiori.

According to CalcioNews24 and La Nazione, Watford were planning to swoop for Valdifiori in July but have faced competition from Fiorentina “in the last few hours”.

The 31-year-old came to the fore as the engine in Maurizio Sarri’s Empoli side that stayed up in their first season back in Serie A during the 2014-15 campaign, also earning an Italy cap.

However, a move to Napoli yielded just seven League appearances last term, while he has started only one of Toro’s last 13 games in 16-17.

