Conti ‘dreaming of big club’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta defender Andrea Conti admits “playing for a big club is every child’s dream” but cannot see himself leaving Bergamo this summer.

Conti has been one of the revelations of the 2016-17 Serie A campaign after emerging from relative obscurity to help Atalanta qualify for the Europa League and reportedly attract the attentions of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea.

“I promised to dye my hair blonde if we qualified for Europe and I did,” the right-back told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’m not the only one who has to do it. We’ll see if some of my teammates keep to their word!

“This season? I’m in seventh heaven for myself and Atalanta, who have achieved something historic.

“Eight goals? I’d never scored before, not even in the Primavera and maybe five-a-side! These are beautiful emotions.

“I‘d only scored once by January, but since then I’ve won two bets with my agent: a watch for reaching five goals and a car for seven.

“Gasperini? The President has always supported him. It all started from the game against Napoli, when Gasperini played all the youngsters without any fear.

“My future? It’s still too early to talk about it. I want to end the season with Atalanta and the Under-21s.

“Transfer rumours make me happy, playing for a big club is every child’s dream, but I’m happy in Bergamo and it’d be difficult for me to leave.”

