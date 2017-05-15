Gomez: Milan want me, but…

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro Gomez claims Vincenzo Montella “wants me” at Milan, but the Atalanta forward “didn’t feel like” joining the Rossoneri in January.

Gomez’s 14 goals and 12 assists for Atalanta this season have fired the Orobici into Europe, but while the Argentine suggested “many of us could leave”, he would only join a Champions League club or title challenger.

“After qualifying for the Europa League, we went to celebrate,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We went on an epic quest, but we want to end the season fifth.

“My future? The rumours make me happy, but Atalanta are in my heart. I know I’ve had a significant campaign, and I’d like to have an opportunity at a big club.

“I have a contract with the Nerazzurri, but if an important offer comes in, we’ll evaluate it.

“TV? I like it very much, I feel at ease with it and if I don’t train, I can devote myself to it!

“At the start of the season we didn’t think that we’d finish so high. After Christmas, we started to believe it more and then we never dropped off.

“There’s a great group here, full of young lads who work hard. Europe with a different team? Many of us could leave, myself included, but I have a contract here.

“I won’t talk about my next possible team, if I receive an offer, I’ll talk to the club about it, but if I leave here, it’s for the Champions League and a title.

“Montella? I have a great relationship with him. We worked well at Catania, he wanted me at Fiorentina and I know he wants me right now as well.

“But there’s no real contact, we’ve just talked. There was something with Milan in January, but I didn’t feel like leaving the Dea.

“The idea is to avoid the preliminaries, and to do that, we need to guarantee direct qualification for the Europa League.”

