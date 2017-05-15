Games of the Season: Roma 3-2 Samp

By Football Italia staff

Week Three saw Roma come from behind to beat Sampdoria 3-2, despite a hailstorm which delayed the match for over an hour.

The Giallorossi had been eliminated from the Champions League by Porto, and had been held by Cagliari in their previous Serie A match.

Their nerves were calmed after eight minutes though, with Mohamed Salah heading home at the back post from Diego Perotti’s cross.

Stephan El Shaarawy should have made it 2-0 shortly after, but the Italian international couldn’t convert.

That proved to be costly when Luis Muriel drew the visitors level, smashing a volley under the crossbar from a tight angle.

Just before half-time, Fabio Quagliarella took advantage of Wojciech Szczesny’s hesitation to put the Blucerchiati ahead.

The weather appeared portentous, with the heavens opening for a furious hailstorm and Szczesny saving well from a Quagliarella flick.

The deluge was so biblical that the players couldn’t come out for the second half, with the break ultimately lasting around 80 minutes.

Luciano Spalletti introduced Edin Dzeko and Francesco Totti once the storm had abated, and Er Pupone provided a fantastic ball for the Bosnian to equalise.

Dzeko should have made it 3-2, but he somehow smashed the ball over the bar having once again been set-up by the captain.

With 93 minutes on the clock, the big striker went down in the box, and referee Piero Giacomelli pointed to the spot.

Cometh the hour, cometh the Totti and the veteran scored the winner from 12 yards with the last kick of the game.

