Serie A Team of Week 36

By Football Italia staff

As Roma closed the gap with Juventus, Napoli pummelled Torino and Fiorentina completed a comeback, as Dave Taylor picks his best XI.

Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan]

Not for the first time, the teenager saved Milan’s skin and rescued a point thanks to some outstanding saves. With several blocks to choose from, his most stunning was his reaction to Papu Gomez’s strike. Alert.

Andrea Conti [Atalanta]

Scoring his eighth goal of the season, the Italian youngster was the hosts’ man to turn to. Forever marshalling his right flank, he controlled his opponents and scored by being ready on the rebound. Decisive.

Kalidou Koulibaly [Napoli]

As usual the big defender led from the centre of the park and, apart from his usual excellence, he kept the normally hot Andre Belotti well in check while never putting a put a foot wrong. Reliable.

Faouzi Ghoulam [Napoli]

Absolutely controlled the left flank, the Algerian full-back played the ball with confidence, which was best seen in his assist for Jose Callejon’s second goal. Irrepressible.

Radja Nainggolan [Roma]

Scored the crucial third goal after the one-two with Mohamed Salah and ran and chased every ball. His goal saw him control the ball on the edge of the area before letting go with a powerful right-footer that flew past Gigi Buffon. Inexhaustible.

Luis Alberto [Lazio]

With less than 300 minutes played in Serie A, the Spaniard has hardly been used by Lazio this term and almost returned home in January. However, with two assists and hitting the crossbar on a free kick, despite the defeat he was arguably the man of the match. Crucial.

Diego Farias [Cagliari]

The experienced Brazilian was like a demon flitting through the catacombs of Hell and was at the top of his game scoring a brace with typical Brazilian magic as well as controlling the flow of the midfield battle. Commendable.

Jose Callejon [Napoli]

Apart from his clever brace and an assist, the Spanish ace held all the cards on his side of the field. Opening the scoring inside seven minutes following a precise angled drive into the far corner, his second came when he slid in to knock it past Joe Hart. Laudable.

Khouma Babacar [Fiorentina]

The Senegalese striker had a couple of attempts in the first half and menaced the visitors’ defence throughout. Eventually rewarded with the goal when he nodded home to make it 2-0. Dynamic.

Dries Mertens [Napoli]

A goal and two assists for the Belgian who shone throughout, especially in the second half, when his ability to pass a man and get into position was most notable following his run down the left that saw him beat Hart at the near post. Inimitable.

Mattia Destro [Bologna]

Opening and closing the scoring, the ex-Roma striker rose like a hooked Marlin leaping from the sea to head in number one, while his second was scored after a subtle side foot into the net following Orji Okwonkwo’s clever ball. Matchless.

Special Mentions: Pietro Iemmello [Sassuolo], Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli], Stefano Sensi [Sassuolo], Stephan El Shaarawy [Roma], Daniele De Rossi [Roma], Andrea Consigli [Sassuolo].

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more