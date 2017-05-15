Caldara: Atalanta the right call

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara believes he has made the right call in staying with Atalanta for another season as opposed to joining Juventus.

Caldara signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Juve back in January, but the centre-back agreed to remain at Atalanta for another 18 months as part of his €15m transfer to the Bianconeri, which could rise to €25m.

“We’re sorry that we didn’t win on Saturday, we could’ve moved up to fifth in the table,” the Italy Under-21 international told Sky Sport Italia.

“We need a point to reach our goal and we’ll try to get it against Empoli, although it won’t be easy.

“We’ve had an extraordinary season. Not even we believed it at first, but as time passed, we began to.

After our win at Chievo, we realised that we could have our say.

“Juventus? You can’t refuse them. However, I have another year on my contract with Atalanta and I think I’ll gain more experience by staying here so I can be ready for the Bianconeri. Juve don’t wait around for anyone, so I have to be prepared.

“I’d definitely learn a lot from BBC [Buffon, Bonucci and Chiellini], but it would be hard to get a game, so having another good season with Atalanta, also in the Europa League, would undoubtedly be useful to me.”

