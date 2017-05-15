NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Caldara: Atalanta the right call
By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara believes he has made the right call in staying with Atalanta for another season as opposed to joining Juventus.

Caldara signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Juve back in January, but the centre-back agreed to remain at Atalanta for another 18 months as part of his €15m transfer to the Bianconeri, which could rise to €25m.

“We’re sorry that we didn’t win on Saturday, we could’ve moved up to fifth in the table,” the Italy Under-21 international told Sky Sport Italia.

“We need a point to reach our goal and we’ll try to get it against Empoli, although it won’t be easy.

“We’ve had an extraordinary season. Not even we believed it at first, but as time passed, we began to.

After our win at Chievo, we realised that we could have our say.

“Juventus? You can’t refuse them. However, I have another year on my contract with Atalanta and I think I’ll gain more experience by staying here so I can be ready for the Bianconeri. Juve don’t wait around for anyone, so I have to be prepared.

“I’d definitely learn a lot from BBC [Buffon, Bonucci and Chiellini], but it would be hard to get a game, so having another good season with Atalanta, also in the Europa League, would undoubtedly be useful to me.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies