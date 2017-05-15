Post new comment

Daniele De Rossi had never before in his career managed to find the net for three Serie A matches in a row.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have scored at least three goals in six of their last nine Serie A games. This was only Spalletti’s second victory over Juventus, along with three draws and 18 defeats. The other success was 3-2 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final in Turin on January 26, 2006.

Juve have won just one of their last seven competitive visits to Roma, 1-0 in May 2014, along with two 1-1 draws and four losses.

The Bianconeri picked up just two points in the last three rounds, but had been unbeaten since facing Fiorentina on January 15. Gigi Buffon played his 450th top flight match in a Juve jersey.

Napoli have equalled the all-time Juventus record from 1949-50 by scoring 46 top flight away goals. The Partenopei found the net in each of their last 14 league away fixtures, their best run since 1976.

Between them, the trio of Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens have scored 53 Serie A goals this season. Napoli netted five or more goals in four different Serie A matches this term.

Joe Hart conceded 10 goals in two meetings with Napoli this season, losing 5-3 at the San Paolo. Torino have beaten Napoli just once since 2009, a 1-0 home result in March 2015, along with one draw and eight defeats.

Toro had been unbeaten in seven rounds, albeit winning just two. The only other side to conquer the Stadio Grande Torino this season was Juventus.

The last time the Granata leaked five Serie A goals at home was also against Napoli, a 5-3 result in March 2013. The Partenopei have won four of their last five top flight trips to Torino.

Atalanta celebrated their return to Europe after 26 years. The Orobici have drawn five of the last six games, but are unbeaten in eight and lost just one of the last 16 (7-1 to Inter).

Andrea Conti becomes the most prolific defender in Europe’s top five leagues this season with eight goals. He has also netted six opening goals, more than any other Serie A player.

Milan haven’t beaten the Orobici since a 3-1 result in Bergamo in May 2015, managing three draws and a 2-1 defeat, home and away. Vincenzo Montella has never lost to Atalanta as a Coach, enjoying eight victories and four stalemates.

Riccardo Montolivo returned to Serie A action for the first time since facing Sassuolo in October 2016, a gap of 223 days. The Rossoneri picked up just three draws in their last five games.

Inter fell to their fourth consecutive defeat. With two points from eight rounds, it equals the club record negative streak that has been set five times before, most recently March-May 1982.

For the second year running, Sassuolo have conquered Inter at San Siro in a lunchtime match. Pietro Iemmello enjoyed his debut top flight brace, but it was the 100th double of the Serie A season. Eusebio Di Francesco’s men extended their positive streak to three wins and as many draws.

The Nerazzurri have beaten Sassuolo in only one of their last five meetings, home and away, losing the other four. These sides have never played out a draw with four victories each.

Khouma Babacar has 10 goals in 20 Serie A appearances this season, although only 12 of those were from the start.

Lazio set a new all-time club record of 72 Serie A goals. Keita Balde Diao has scored seven goals in the last four rounds. The Aquile ended their run of three wins on the bounce, unbeaten in four.

Fiorentina ended a run of three consecutive home defeats to Lazio since a 2-0 result in October 2012. Home and away, they had managed one point from six meetings.

Cagliari have won each of their last three home games, scoring eight goals and conceding one. Diego Farias bagged his second brace of the campaign.

Miha Zajc scored his debut Serie A goal at the fourth appearance. The last Empoli victory away to Cagliari was 3-2 in Serie B in April 2001, followed by two draws and three defeats here. They’ve never won at the Stadio Sant’Elia in the top flight, coming away with two draws and four losses.

Crotone picked up 17 points from the last seven rounds, doing better than any other Serie A side, and during that period closed the gap on Empoli by seven points. Marcus Rohden scored his debut Serie A goal.

Udinese have lost their last three away fixtures without finding the net, their worst run in four years.

For the first time this season, Palermo managed to go unbeaten for three rounds, winning two of them. The Rosanero have beaten Genoa home and away this term, after a 4-3 at Marassi.

Genoa scraped only four points from the last nine rounds, three of them against Inter. With 19 defeats after 36 rounds, it’s their worst tally since 1951.

The Grifone have only ever beaten Palermo away from home twice in Serie A, 1-0 in November 1935 and a 3-2 result in March 2008, along with 20 Sicilian victories and 13 draws.

Sampdoria are without a win in six, drawing half of those since a 2-1 at Inter on April 3. The Blucerchiati have only lost twice at home to Chievo in Serie A, last season’s fixture and a 2-1 result way back in 2005, along with three draws and seven victories.

Fabio Quagliarella has scored nine career goals past Chievo, but Atalanta and Sampdoria remain his favourite targets with 10.

The Flying Donkeys are unbeaten in three, their longest positive streak since February.

For the first time since September, Bologna enjoyed two consecutive home victories.

Pescara have not beaten Bologna since a 5-0 Stadio Adriatico thumping in Serie B in May 1992, followed by six draws and seven defeats, home and away in all competition. The only victory at the Dall’Ara was 1-0 in 1987, along with eight stalemates and five losses between Serie A and B.

Zdenek Zeman has only beaten Roberto Donadoni once, drawing one and losing the other three meetings. Pescara have 26 defeats after 36 rounds, the same as in 2012-13.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.