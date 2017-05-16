NEWS
Tuesday May 16 2017
Szczesny: I‘d love Arsenal return
By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny says that while he is “happy” at Roma, he would “love” a return to Arsenal this summer.

Szczesny has spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma, but the Poland goalkeeper has yet to negotiate a permanent deal with the Giallorossi.

“I came here after a terrible season,” he told BT Sport.

“I was in a bad moment. It was a good chance for me to re-launch my career.

“Coming here and having a fresh start, new challenges, new league helped me to mature a little bit as a player.

“My best season? I’d say so, yeah. In terms of consistency, it definitely is. In terms of quality, I feel at my best.

“Am I the best goalkeeper in Serie A at the moment? It’s a big statement to make. There are goalkeepers on an unbelievable level here.

“I wouldn’t dare compare myself to Buffon, not as a man and not as a keeper. I’d never make that statement, no.

“Roma’s season? It’s been a little bit up and down, but mostly up. In a few important moments we lost important games that we shouldn’t have lost.

“I wasn’t playing but we got knocked out of the Europa League in a way that shouldn’t happened.

“There were were some bad games, but when I look at the season overall we’ve been very consistent.

“Difference between Roma and Juve? I don’t ever want to say that my team is missing something.

“Roma can absolutely compete at the top level in Italy and win trophies. The size of their squad is a difference, they have 25 players that are ready to play every week and that makes a difference over a season.

“It looks like they always know they are going to win. They have a mentality of real winners.

“I really appreciate that as a professional and when things don’t go well, they still come out on top.

“That’s made a difference but in terms of quality, I don’t see anything that we’re missing.

“Playing with Totti? A little bit unreal. He’s a player that I watched as a little kid.

“As a young kid of eight or 10 years of age you never dreamed that you’ll share a dressing room with those kinds of players.

“It was the same with Buffon when I first played against him. I never thought I’d get the chance to play such a legend. It’s been unreal.

“Staying at Roma? I’m happy here. I feel I’ve grown as a goalkeeper but for me the time to make a decision will come in the summer.

“For now I’m an Arsenal player, as soon as my loan finishes, I have to come back [to London]. I’ve always said I’d love to be back there.

“Like I said, what will happen definitely won’t be decided now but in a month or two months’ time.”

