Bonucci demands ‘ruthless’ Juve

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci has demanded Juventus “to rediscover their inner ruthlessness”, starting against Lazio in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final.

Juve passed up the opportunity to secure the Scudetto on Sunday as they lost 3-1 to Roma, which also marked the Bianconeri’s third Serie A game without a win, and Bonucci urged his teammates to use the result as “a wake-up call”.

“We talked, yes. We’re all experienced guys, men that know they have to find the ruthless streak needed to make this season become legendary,” the defender told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We must recover the fun in our hard work and get back to scoring goals.

“Now we must recreate the good stress. Everyone now has to rediscover that inner ruthlessness.

“The KO must be a wake-up call. It’s useful to have a difficult game against a Lazio side that are in good form.

“[The game] will need the best Juve if we are to meet the first of our three objectives.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more