‘Inter fans need patience & trust’

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Steven Zhang has urged fans to “have patience and trust” in Suning Group and claimed that “any choice is possible” for their next Coach.

Inter supporters protested Suning’s running of the club during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo by leaving one of San Siro’s stands empty [pictured], but Zhang assured his father’s company would “try our best” in rejuvenating the Nerazzurri.

“Fans? [They must] have patience and trust in the club – I know fans love the club from their heart,” he told CNBC.

“For sure, we will try our best, and we will do it step by step … You cannot really change the result of the game in one month, one game.

“Of course, the next game is important, especially if you own Inter, a club that has so much power and so much responsibility.

“But in order to succeed, I always think investing in facilities [that back] long term strategies is what’s most important for this club.

“Conte? Any choice is possible. Of course, the Coach is very important for a team, but we need people, players and management who really stay … and play for the club with their heart and spirit.

“I have no doubt that the team will perform well soon. It’s a huge, huge responsibility … for myself, personally.”

However, Zhang refused to give a rough figure on how much money Suning would invest in Inter, with CNBC paraphrasing “the strategy and vision behind the club was far more important than the amount spent.”

