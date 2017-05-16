Torino in ‘ritiro’

By Football Italia staff

Torino have reportedly gone into ‘ritiro’ after their 5-0 home thrashing by Napoli on Sunday.

Toro have won just four of their 20 games this calendar year, and Tuttosport reports their hammering at the hands of Napoli was President Urbano Cairo’s final staw.

The newspaper explains the team will retreat on Wednesday at their Sisport training complex, where they will also reside off the pitch.

‘Ritiro is essentially a punishment training camp where players must stay at the training ground during the week.

The Granata face Genoa this Sunday, in a repeat of the Week 37 clash in 2009, when the Rossoblu relegated their opponents with a 3-2 win.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more