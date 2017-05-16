Preziosi wants simultaneous kick-offs

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has called for all Week 37 games in Serie A to be played at the same time “to guarantee regularity”.

Genoa sit just two points clear of 18th-placed Crotone, who face Juventus on Sunday.

However, Roma and Napoli play a day earlier and can gift the Old Lady the Scudetto if they fail to win their respective games, making it likely that the latter would then field a weakened team against Crotone.

Preziosi asked Gazzetta dello Sport: “if you’re Juve and you already know that you’ve won the Scudetto because Rome and Napoli didn’t pick up three points on Saturday, do you play Higuain against Crotone on Sunday, risking him getting injured before the Champions League Final?

“Logic wants us all to play at the same time to guarantee regularity, and the Federation can intervene to guarantee that regularity.

“President Carlo Tavecchio has already received a request from us and Empoli, and he can intervene in this way. I wish the best for all 20 Serie A teams, not just Genoa.”

