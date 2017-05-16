Agent: Inter want Petagna

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna’s agent claims Inter want the Atalanta striker but warns Roberto Gagliardini “finds himself in a vortex” after making the same move.

Petagna confessed he would “certainly” join Inter if the chance arose, but while Giuseppe Riso confirmed the Nerazzurri were keeping tabs, he also advised his client to look at Gagliardini, who is finding it “tough” to play at San Siro.

“Inter have been interested In Petagna, but his growth must be assessed first,” the representative told Sky Sport Italia outside the ‘Two Men Show ’charity event on Monday night.

“He’s in his first year in Serie A and did well. A lot of credit must go to Gasperini, and we’ll see what’s best for him, whether he continues in Bergamo or goes to a big club.

“Gagliardini? He’s young and he finds himself in this vortex, and it’s tough to play at San Siro when the fans whistle.

“He wanted to come tonight, but I told him not to do so because it was right that he remained focused on Inter.

“These moments are part of a player’s growth. He’s a great player and he can become a champion, but he must also go through these things.”

