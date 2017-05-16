NEWS
Tuesday May 16 2017
Juve prepare Nainggolan assault?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly preparing another raid on Roma for €40m-rated Radja Nainggolan this summer.

According to Tuttosport, Juve are “tracking” Nainggolan and will use Miralem Pjanic to “press” his former Roma teammate into making the switch.

However, such a deal seems unlikely from the outset, given the 29-year-old is on record as saying he “hates” the Bianconeri.

A more realistic target is Mamadou Coulibaly, whom the newspaper claims will be the subject of a meeting between Juve and Pescara at the end of the week.

The teenage midfielder has played just eight times for the relegated Delfini but “grown exponentially in little time” under Zdenek Zeman.

