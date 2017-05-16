Inter ‘accept Pochettino defeat’

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly accepted defeat in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite Corriere dello Sport reporting on Tuesday that Piero Ausillio was due to fly out to London to hold talks with Pochettino, the Evening Standard claims the Nerazzurri’s efforts are “certain to end in disappointment”.

“When I signed here I understood the project of [chairman] Daniel Levy; the Tottenham project,” the Argentine told the newspaper.

“We agreed we are not using Tottenham as a platform to sell ourselves, and we have showed from day one we wanted to work in this project and we believed in this project.

“It’s important to be honest with the person that signed you three years ago and invited you to a good project that you agreed to.

“Now it is important to be loyal and work together to reach the next level.”

The English publication also believes Luciano Spalletti is likeliest to fill the vacancy, given his contract with Roma is about to expire and Suning Group recently appointed his former sporting director, Walter Sabatini, as its technical coordinator.

