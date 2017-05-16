Immobile expects ‘angry’ Juve

By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile says he expects an “angry” Juventus take to the Olimpico for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final.

Immobile’s belief stemmed from Juve losing 3-1 defeat to Roma at the weekend, but the Italy international also stressed the Aquile had “a 50 percent chance” of winning, while they and Coach Simone Inzaghi had aspirations of being “great”.

“The Coppa Italia? We’re feeling very well. We’ll try to approach the match with the utmost serenity. We’re very focused,” he told Radio Radio TV.

“Juve? They’re a great team. They reached the Champions League Final and have only lost every now and then.

“We’re aware of their strength and, as such, all of our thoughts are on this clash.

“We know that we’ll need the perfect game, since the Final is a one-off match.

“Juve are usually angry when they play after draws or defeats. Our defeat to Fiorentina? Lazio are calm, ready and working well.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve done and we’ll keep going as we are. We’re doing well, the fans are enjoying themselves and that’s what counts.

“Our objective is to be among the big clubs. Can I promise a goal in the Final? No, I’ve never done that. The future? I’m 100 percent involved here.

“I’ve felt the utmost confidence since I arrived and that’s made me very happy. Inzaghi is going to become a great Coach.

“I’m happy for him, he’s a good person and he’s giving the maximum. Europe is a fair fruit of his labour, plus that of the President, sporting director and Peruzzi.

“My renewal? We haven’t talked about it so much, there was the derby, then us qualifying for Europe.

“We’re focused. I think once the season ends, Lotito and Tare will meet and try to work for the sake of Lazio’s players.

“They’ve always worked well with us and we have no other thoughts [than the Final].

“Juve? I had some beautiful years in Bianconero. I joined them when I was 16, away from home.

“I have some beautiful memories of time there, but after that everyone makes their own choices.

“The Final? We’ll give more than 100 percent on the pitch because we know we have a 50% chance.

“We need the right mentality at a stadium divided in half. Our fans will be very supportive. Parolo will be there, he’s a fighter. He won’t give up, you’ll see.”

