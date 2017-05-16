Conte to meet Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte will reportedly meet Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to discuss a new contract, taking him further away from Inter.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a new Coach after the sacking of Stefano Pioli, and the Blues boss is their number one target.

However, SportMediaset is reporting today that Conte will meet with the club’s owner in the near future to discuss a new deal.

Chelsea are willing to top-up his wages, as well as guaranteeing a certain level of investment on the transfer market.

Other options include Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur, though it’s likely that he too will remain in the English Premier League.

That means the most likely successor to Pioli is Luciano Spalletti, whose Roma contract is up at the end of the season.

