Aulas: ’If Tolisso wants to leave…’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas hints Juventus target Corentin Tolisso could leave - “if players think this club is not good enough for them…”

The midfielder has been consistently linked with the Bianconeri, who are looking to bolster their midfield options in the summer.

The OL patron spoke in a Press conference today, and he was asked about the possible departures of Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette.

“Corentin Tolisso talks about playing in the Champions League,” said Aulas.

“We all want it, but it’s the players who play and lost qualification.

“If a certain number of players are under the impression that this club isn’t big enough for them, we’ll open the door and we’ll pick up new players.

“Lyon has been the best French club of the past 10 years. We’ve played great games, like against Juventus, and we’re won of the few teams to have won at Monaco.

“Teams such as Manchester United, Inter or Milan are living with worse situations than us.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more