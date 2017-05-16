NEWS
Tuesday May 16 2017
Dzeko back for Chievo
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Roma will have Edin Dzeko back for this weekend’s Chievo game, after he suffered a calf injury.

The striker missed the 3-1 win over Juventus on Sunday night, and it was feared he may not be back for this weekend’s fixture.

However, RomaNews is reporting today that Dzeko did a light workout today, working on changes of direction and passing.

It’s expected the Bosnian international will return to full training either today or tomorrow, so if all goes to plan he’ll be called for the Chievo game.

