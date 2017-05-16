Icardi: ‘CL with Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Inter captain Mauro Icardi promises “I’ll play in the Champions League with these colours”.

The striker has once again had a fine season for the Nerazzurri, scoring 26 goals and providing two assists in all competitions.

However, the Beneamata haven’t won in their past eight games and they seem set to miss out on European football altogether.

“The Champions League? Yes, I’ll play in it with these colours,” Icardi wrote on his Instagram profile.

“Because this is the team which made me grow, because it’s the team which took me to where I’ve always dreamed of, because it’s the team which has given me the honour and responsibility of being captain, something I carry with pride ALWAYS.

“In beautiful moments but above all in bad moments, for that and for other reasons but above all because this is the team that I LOVE!”

