Jail term requested for Miccoli

By Football Italia staff

The Palermo prosecutor has requested that former Juventus and Fiorentina striker Fabrizio Miccoli be jailed for four months.



The 37-year-old allegedly had his friend, Mauro Lauricella, recover €12,000 from a disco, but the prosecution alleges he used violent methods to do so.

Because of that, the Palermo prosecutor is seeking a four month sentence for Miccoli, on charges of aggravated exhaustion.

The former Italian international denies the charges, and his lawyer spoke to Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

“We are stunned by the request of doctor Mazzocco,” said Giovanni Castronovo.

“It’s in total contrast to what the procurator wrote in his filing request and the sentence which ruled there was no extortion.

“Nothing in favour of the defence was taken into consideration.”

