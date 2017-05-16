Gabigol contract details revealed?

By Football Italia staff

An Italian website claims Inter paid over €4.5m to a Kia Joorabchian ally as part of the Gabigol deal.

The Brazilian striker joined the Nerazzurri in the summer, but he has played a total of just 113 minutes in his nine Serie A appearances so far, scoring once.

The arrival of the 20-year-old brought with it a €30m fee to Santos, but calciomercato.com is running documents which it says break down more of the detail.

Over the course of his five-year contract Gabriel Barbosa will be paid €30m, the document claims, effectively a salary of €6m per season.

However, the interesting part is that the pages appear to show that an intermediary working for the Nerazzurri, Giuliano Pacheco Bertolucci, will receive €4m paid in 12 instalments.

Bertolucci is a Brazilian agent who Calciomercato claims is a friend of Joorabchian, and that the pair have worked together on several transfers, including the one which took Phillipe Coutinho to Liverpool.

Joorabchian has been acting as an informal transfer advisor for the Beneamata.

