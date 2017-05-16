NEWS
Tuesday May 16 2017
Pioli close to Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is reportedly very close to Fiorentina, and has already picked his staff.

The Coach was sacked by Inter last week, and was immediately linked with the Viola, for whom he played between 1989 and 1995.

Now La Nazione is reporting that the former Lazio boss will sign a two-year contract with an option for a third, and that he has already chosen his staff.

His assistant is expected to be Giacomo Murelli, with Davide Lucarelli coming in as tactics coach.

Francesco Perondi and Matteo Osti will also join the coaching staff, with discussions to be held about the possible addition of a fifth member of staff to work with Pioli.

