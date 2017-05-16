‘Juventus not thinking of treble’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini insists “the treble is the farthest thing” from Juventus’ minds ahead of the Coppa Italia final.

The Bianconeri can retain the trophy for the third season in a row with a win over Lazio, while they are also in the Champions League final and just one win from the Scudetto.

“We’re fortunate to be here for the third year in a row,” Chellini said, sitting alongside Coach Max Allegri in the pre-match Press conference.

“It’s an important result though, and one which is very difficult to achieve. We’ve been good and lucky in the last two editions, and we hope to win the first trophy of the season tomorrow.

“With the utmost respect, the treble is the farthest thing from our minds, the only thing we have in our heads is winning the game tomorrow, aware of the difficulties we’ll face.

“We’d be crazy to think about the long run, you can only do it game-by-game, that’s the only way to achieve results.

“We’re just focused on our objectives, we’re sorry for not having reached the Scudetto on Sunday.

“We still have everything before us though, it’s in our hands and with great calmness and conviction I’m sure we’ll begin to reap what we’ve sown over this year.”

The Bianconeri were beaten by Roma on Sunday night, will that provide motivation for today’s game?

“We analysed the matches as we always do, aware that we have to do something different; not anything more or less. “This year we’ve always been very good at exploiting every defeat, and taking every false step as motivation for a very positive period.

“So it’s always been a source of great impetus, and it’s not easy to turn negative episodes into so much positivity, and we’ll have to be good to do that again this time.

“In the midst of all this it has maybe been forgotten that we had four demanding games, with seven goals scored and one conceded and that - consciously or unconsciously - took some mental energy from us.

“The story of this year has been that we’ve always managed a little the advantage we have over the chasing pack, accelerating every time we saw them in our rearview mirrors and easing off a little when we could afford to.

“In theory it shouldn’t be that way, but when we looked at the calendar two months ago, we knew if we got into the semi-finals or even the final of the Champions League we’d have two or three very tough weeks, where we’d need an extra advantage.

“Thankfully we did really well in the past few months to guarantee ourselves the opportunity to handle the final stages of the season with calm and solidity.

“Now is the time to collect, but we’re very calm, determined and willing to start winning tomorrow night.”

