Chiellini: ‘Lazio like Monaco’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini believes the Lazio side Juventus will face in the Coppa Italia final are similar to Monaco.

The Bianconeri knocked the Ligue 1 side out of the Champions League last week, and they can secure the first trophy of the season with a win against Simone Inzaghi’s side tomorrow.

“In the last few weeks we’ve faced some quite similar teams,” Chiellini noted in the pre-match Press conference.

“In the end they have different characteristics, but Monaco have [Kylian] Mbappé, a striker who attacks the spaces, whoever plays out of Keita [Baldé Diao] or Felipe Anderson they’re similar players.

“I know Ciro [Immobile] well, he’s a challenging opponent, a good striker and so as always it will be important not to leave space.

“Lazio are a team who play very vertically, and they’ve found a great compactness this year.

“For that we have to pay many compliments to the Coach [Inzaghi] and the historic players who have pulled the team this far.

“We’ll prepare in the best way but, as always in finals, tomorrow will come down to the incidents, and for those to go in our favour we need to want it a bit more than them.

“Not just in words either, we have to prove it on the pitch as we’ve always done.”

