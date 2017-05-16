Juve scrap Scudetto celebration

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly scrapped the Scudetto celebrations for this weekend after their 3-1 defeat to Roma.

The Bianconeri had prepared the festivities in Turin for the Crotone match, as they were seven points clear at the top of the table and needed only a draw at the Olimpico to clinch the title.

However, defeat in that game means Juve need one more victory in their final two rounds against Crotone and Bologna.

They also visit Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final tomorrow and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 3.

According to La Stampa newspaper, Juventus chiefs decided to scrap the celebrations that were planned for this weekend.

Those included a stage on the pitch of the Juventus Stadium with live performances from Eros Ramazzotti and Francesco Gabbani.

There was also to be an open-top bus tour of the city after the match.

Crotone are by no means pushovers, as they have amassed 17 points in the last seven rounds and are one point off the safety zone.

At this point, it looks as if any Scudetto party will be postponed until after the Champions League Final in Cardiff.

